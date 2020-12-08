STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC: Illicit relationship is perfect mix for disaster

The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty. The court has put up the matter for arguments on sentencing on December 10.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Illicit relationship is the ‘biggest weapon’ of cheating that destroys a whole family, observed a Delhi court while convicting a woman and her brother-in law for murdering her husband in a pre-planned conspiracy.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav held guilty Shanti Sharma and her brother-in-law Satender Sharma for the offences under sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) ‘and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty. The court has put up the matter for arguments on sentencing on December 10.

“...Illicit relationship is a perfect mix for disaster. Most times, it turns the family system into hell. The case in hand is a perfect example of this. I ‘am of the considered opinion ‘that the deceased (Dilip Sharma) was found dead within the secured precincts of his house raises an irresistible inference that the deceased was murdered by the accused persons in a pre-planned conspiracy,” the judge said in his order passed on December 2. The court noted that the case was entirely based on circumstantial evidence.

“Circumstantial evidence might not directly prove any offence, but to draw guilt of an accused, an entire chain of circumstances has to fall in place,” it said. It said that the most important circumstance which has the capacity to nail the issue in the matter was that the the deceased having been found dead within the precincts of his house.

“Admittedly the deceased was found dead within the secured boundary walls of his house. There was no evidence of theft or house-breaking in the said house, even no such defence has been pleaded by the accused persons. The suicide theory is also ruled out on account of the nature of injury marks found on the dead body of deceased.,” the court said.

It said from the testimony of the deceased’s sister-in-law it was quite clear that there existed ‘illicit relations’ between both the accused persons.

With PTI inputs

