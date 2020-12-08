STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC orders Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to inspect of night shelters, take steps

Advocate Anuj Chaturvedi, representing DUSIB, informed the court that the work for implementing the Winter Action plan is under-way. 

Published: 08th December 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to inspect afresh the night shelters run by it and take remedial steps at the earliest for improving the facilities there in view of the early onset of winters in the national capital.

The high court was informed by Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) that during the independent recce of the night shelters undertaken by it and on interaction with several persons who are reluctant to stay at the night shelters, certain issues were noticed, including low occupancy capacity, lack of creche facility and lack of cleanliness.

‘In view of the fact that winter has set in early in Delhi this year, DUSIB is directed to take all remedial steps at the earliest and file a fresh Status Report within two weeks with a copy to counsel for DSLSA to examine the said status report and undertake fresh inspection of the night shelters run by DUSIB and file a fresh status report.

‘DUSIB shall also take account of the suggestions made by the petitioner in the additional affidavit for improving the facilities available in the night shelters, as far as is possible,’ a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

An affidavit filed by petitioner NGO Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) and status report by DSLSA, through advocate Sumer Kumar Sethi, highlighted that though large number of people are living on the streets and their condition is extremely vulnerable given the onset of the winter, the occupancy of several Delhi’s homeless shelters remains well below capacity.

The report highlighted the deficiencies in the night shelters run by DUSIB and said that in interactions with pavement dwellers, it emerged that issues such as lack of provision for storage of belongings, lack of creche or facility for leaving children while women go to work, distance of shelters, lack of cleanliness and security are the key reasons why people are forced to live on the roads.

Advocate Anuj Chaturvedi, representing DUSIB, informed the court that the work for implementing the Winter Action plan is under-way. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi State Legal Services Authority Delhi night shelters Delhi High Court Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp