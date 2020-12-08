STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal doing politics of 'lies, deceit, propaganda': BJP on AAP's claim of his house arrest

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dared the Delhi chief minister to step outside his residence to show if cops try to prevent him from leaving.

Published: 08th December 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (Photo | PTI)

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The BJP on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of practising politics of "lies, deceit and propaganda" for alleging that Delhi Police has put him under house arrest as the saffron party refuted his claim.

After Delhi Police denied that the AAP leader was put under house arrest, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dared the Delhi chief minister to step outside his residence to show if cops try to prevent him from leaving.

Had there been even an iota of truth in the Aam Aadmi Party''s claim, its members would have put out hundreds of photographs and videos to back their allegations and filed complaints in courts and even United Nations, Bhatia said sarcastically.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal addresses AAP workers; says would have gone to support farmers if was not stopped

"The politics of lies, deceit and propaganda being done by Arvind Kejriwal is most unfortunate... I wish to challenge Arvind Kejriwal. Stop this politics of lies and step out of your house. There are cameras outside your house. Let the entire country and Delhi see whether you''re under house arrest or not.

"You have been doing this kind of cheap and petty politics blaming (Union) Home Minister without an iota of evidence and this wont be tolerated," he said.

Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry.

To a question about the opposition backing the ''Bharat Bandh'' on Tuesday to support the farmers'' stir against three farm laws, he said the Modi government is a well-wisher of farmers and said BJP''s rivals have been reduced to "rent-a-cause" politics.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Delhi Police has put Kejriwal under house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi police house arrest BJP Bharat Bandh
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp