Kejriwal doing politics of 'lies, deceit, propaganda': BJP on AAP's claim of his house arrest

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of practising politics of "lies, deceit and propaganda" for alleging that Delhi Police has put him under house arrest as the saffron party refuted his claim.

After Delhi Police denied that the AAP leader was put under house arrest, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dared the Delhi chief minister to step outside his residence to show if cops try to prevent him from leaving.

Had there been even an iota of truth in the Aam Aadmi Party''s claim, its members would have put out hundreds of photographs and videos to back their allegations and filed complaints in courts and even United Nations, Bhatia said sarcastically.

"The politics of lies, deceit and propaganda being done by Arvind Kejriwal is most unfortunate... I wish to challenge Arvind Kejriwal. Stop this politics of lies and step out of your house. There are cameras outside your house. Let the entire country and Delhi see whether you''re under house arrest or not.

"You have been doing this kind of cheap and petty politics blaming (Union) Home Minister without an iota of evidence and this wont be tolerated," he said.

Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry.

To a question about the opposition backing the ''Bharat Bandh'' on Tuesday to support the farmers'' stir against three farm laws, he said the Modi government is a well-wisher of farmers and said BJP''s rivals have been reduced to "rent-a-cause" politics.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Delhi Police has put Kejriwal under house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border.