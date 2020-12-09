STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artistic insights for young minds

Art Quest workshops will help children learn about renowned artists and their unique techniques, and different mediums, colour palettes and geometrical form.

Paintings of a cat with prawn inspired by Indian Master artist Jamini Roy and a finger painting inspired by French Master artist Claude Monet

By Express News Service

We discuss the smallest details of the artist and the artwork, allowing for an individual interpretation of the art forms and a widening expanse of knowledge,” says Kiran Nadar, Founder, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art as the museum launches its new workshops. 

Participants are invited to engage with artworks by national and international masters like Jamini Roy, Benod Bihari Mukherjee, Yayoi Kusama and Claude Monet, and focus on drawing and colouring these works with crayons/soft pastels, collage making, finger painting, etc.

Talking about what prompted the art centre to take on these workshops, Nadar says, “Each workshop brings the participant more familiarity with the varied and versatile techniques used by these masters. Our only agenda is to expand the exposure of our audiences to different types of art and create knowledge and understanding for all.” Nadar says every member of the team taking these workshops have a strong art background and a passion for education. 

“The Education Outreach Team at KNMA plans and organises these workshops, to give kids exposure and knowledge. The aim at KNMA is to put together creative projects that are interactive, productive and fun and appeal to the younger generation, imparting art education in an enjoyable manner.

”Till: December 26; every  Saturday; 4:00-5:30pm Register at: knma.in

Material participants must arrange
Print/Sketch-out of the outline on- A4 size cartridge sheet, Masking Tape, Acrylic/Fevicryl Colours, Flat and Round Brushes, Earbuds, Black Sketch pen/Marker, Colour Pallet, and Waste cloth 

