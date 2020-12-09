STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir join mayors' dharna outside CM Kejriwal's house

Earlier, BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Parvesh Verma met the protesting municipal corporation leaders on Tuesday and joined the protest.

Published: 09th December 2020 02:01 PM

BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari stage a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. (Photo|ANI)

BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari stage a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. (Photo|ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The indefinite dharna by mayors and leaders of BJP ruled municipal corporations outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence entered the third day on Wednesday, with party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir joining the protest.

Mayors of North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations, Jai Prakash, Anamika Mithilesh and Nirmal Jain, accompanied by many women councilors, have been sitting outside Kejriwal's Flagstaff Road residence since Monday.

They are demanding payment of "unpaid" dues of Rs 13000 crore from the Delhi government.

READ| AAP claims Kejriwal's movement still 'restricted', Delhi Police denies claim

"Although Kejriwal calls himself an 'Aam Aadmi' (common man), he is basically against common man.

That is why his government has not paid dues of Rs 13000 crore to municipal corporations which would help in payment of salaries to sanitation workers, doctors, nurses and other employees," Tiwari said.

If the chief minister was sensitive, he would pay dues to corporations whose employees are fighting the pandemic as corona warriors, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who was also present at the protest venue.

AAP leaders including Kejriwal have alleged "corruption and mismanagement" at the three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP and claimed all due funds have been paid to them.

