STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID patients with same name leads to confusion in death certificates

A senior official at the city government-run LNJP Hospital, however, said the confusion happened due to the patient, Shrinwas Kumar, being a namesake of another patient, who later died.

Published: 09th December 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

LNJP, COVID 19, PPE

A Health worker wearing protective gear is seen at LNJP Hospital. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A "mistake" on the part of the medical staff at a leading COVID-19 dedicated hospital here led to a living patient at the facility being wrongly "declared dead," his family member said on Tuesday.

A senior official at the city government-run LNJP Hospital, however, said the confusion happened due to the patient, Shrinwas Kumar, being a namesake of another patient, who later died.

"Both Shrinwases, aged 33 and 44, were brought to the hospital within a few minutes of a gap, and the 44-year-old COVID patient later died.

Some mistake happened by nursing orderlies in shifting of the two patients," the official said.

That happened by mistake and because the "phone numbers had also got exchanged, leading to a confusion", she said.

A family member of 33-year-old Shrinwas, said, "He is living and at the hospital, but his death certificate got made which mentions the date of death as December 1. How strange is that".

The LNJP Hospital official said "the matter has now been sorted".

The papers were "exchanged" but there was "no deficiency in care," she claimed.

In June, the authorities at LNJP Hospital, the largest Delhi government facility had admitted that there was "an instance of misidentification involving dead bodies of two persons having the same name, i.e. Moinuddin".

The facility had also claimed that there was "no negligence" on the part of the authorities of the hospital.

LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility of the Delhi government.

Both patients, named Moinuddin had tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Both had died at the hospital on June 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LNJP Hospital Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp