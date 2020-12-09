STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ensure CCTVs are functioning: Delhi govt tells hotels, bars 

“Instances have come to the notice that CCTV cameras installed at hotels, clubs, and restaurants were not functioning, which hampers the inspection carried out by the department.

Published: 09th December 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image of CCTV camera used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Excise Department of the Delhi government has taken an exception to the non-functional closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) in hotels, restaurants, clubs and bars especially serving liquor. In an order issued on Monday, the department has directed the owners of such establishments to ensure the proper functioning of the surveillance cameras placed at strategic points inside and outside the outlets.

It also warned them of “stern action” in case of non-compliance. Senior officials, privy to the development, said directions had been issued after inspection teams noticed CCTV cameras non-functional at places and establishments couldn’t provide footages.        

“Instances have come to the notice that CCTV cameras installed at hotels, clubs, and restaurants were not functioning, which hampers the inspection carried out by the department. To check possible violations, the inspection teams had also asked for CCTV camera footage installed in or outside the premises. But, the video records were not being provided by the licensees on the pretext of defunct cameras hence, warnings were issued,” said an official.

In Delhi, the legal age for drinking liquor is 25 years. Inspection teams of the department conduct raids to check violations. “Non-compliance of the said order will be viewed seriously and in any case, if the CCTV cameras installed at the hotel(s), club(s) and restaurant(s) are found non-functional by the inspecting team of the department without any justified reason, same will be treated as willful and stern action, including cancellation of a license, may be taken against the defaulter,” states the order issued by deputy commissioner (excise) Sanjeev Kumar The outlets serving liquor and restaurants were allowed to open during the Covid-19 with strict directions to follow social distancing and the pandemic guidelines. 

“All the licensees...are hereby directed to ensure that the CCTV cameras are installed at appropriate locations within and outside the licensed premises and they are properly functional and all the activities at the premises with proper back up of CCTV coverage are recorded without any break,” says the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi Excise Department CCTV
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp