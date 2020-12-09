Ensure CCTVs are functioning: Delhi govt tells hotels, bars 

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The Excise Department of the Delhi government has taken an exception to the non-functional closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) in hotels, restaurants, clubs and bars especially serving liquor. In an order issued on Monday, the department has directed the owners of such establishments to ensure the proper functioning of the surveillance cameras placed at strategic points inside and outside the outlets.

It also warned them of “stern action” in case of non-compliance. Senior officials, privy to the development, said directions had been issued after inspection teams noticed CCTV cameras non-functional at places and establishments couldn’t provide footages.

“Instances have come to the notice that CCTV cameras installed at hotels, clubs, and restaurants were not functioning, which hampers the inspection carried out by the department. To check possible violations, the inspection teams had also asked for CCTV camera footage installed in or outside the premises. But, the video records were not being provided by the licensees on the pretext of defunct cameras hence, warnings were issued,” said an official.

In Delhi, the legal age for drinking liquor is 25 years. Inspection teams of the department conduct raids to check violations. “Non-compliance of the said order will be viewed seriously and in any case, if the CCTV cameras installed at the hotel(s), club(s) and restaurant(s) are found non-functional by the inspecting team of the department without any justified reason, same will be treated as willful and stern action, including cancellation of a license, may be taken against the defaulter,” states the order issued by deputy commissioner (excise) Sanjeev Kumar The outlets serving liquor and restaurants were allowed to open during the Covid-19 with strict directions to follow social distancing and the pandemic guidelines.

“All the licensees...are hereby directed to ensure that the CCTV cameras are installed at appropriate locations within and outside the licensed premises and they are properly functional and all the activities at the premises with proper back up of CCTV coverage are recorded without any break,” says the order.