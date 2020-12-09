STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Navigating and evolving through life

Rekhi has now published her first book It’s Not Me, a satirical account of a woman’s journey across various stages of life, fusing prose and poetry.

Published: 09th December 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Gurugram resident Sumita Chandani Rekhi dons may hats. She is a sculptor, calligrapher, a trained classical singer (with an eponymous YouTube channel), and also runs a school for underprivileged kids. Rekhi has now published her first book It’s Not Me, a satirical account of a woman’s journey across various stages of life, fusing prose and poetry.

“The book depicts how a woman is always at war with herself, and is perpetually searching for her own elusive truth within the foundations of marriage, motherhood and other relationships,” says Rekhi. Excerpts:

When did you decide to write this book? 
It seems this book was divinely ordained. I believe that after a magnificent spiritual experience years ago, I was literally thrust into writing it. What drove me to do this was not me, hence the name It’s Not Me. The book came up after days of relentless, unstoppable writing. 

Why did you mix poetry with prose?
It is my writing style. Poems have been interwoven into the chapters to bring out the essence of the prose, and add a mystical character that touches the reader’s heart. 

Tell us more about the divine experience. Most divine experiences are difficult to explain as these are beyond the understanding of the rational mind. 
I am a Reiki Master, so I am deeply in touch with internal body experiences and chakras. Once, I experienced the chakra movement. I first felt the sensation at the feet, which slowly travelled upwards, gaining momentum through each chakra on its journey to the top of my head. It was happening simultaneously in perfect symmetry, creating what I could only call an out-of-body experience. I was then driven by an uncontrollable urge to write. I reached out and grabbed a diary. The tremendous drive reminded me of a woman in the full term of her pregnancy ready to deliver a child. After writing for several hours a day at a frenetic pace, the book was ready.

If you could express the book in the form of a sculpture, which one would it be?
It would be a sculpture showing Man and God in the wonderful essence of Aham Brahmasmi (meaning I am divine).

As a writer, singer and sculptor, which identity do you hold most dear?
All three are profound mediums of self-expression, and I delve into each at different times. I feel blessed to be able to experiment and express myself through various mediums as a complete expression of my soul. But words are the most perfect form of self-expression. 

Tell us about your school in Gurugram for underprivileged kids. 
It is a family venture set up with a mission to provide basic education to children of daily wagers living in slums. Children are provided education, with special focus on English, as well as meals and milk. I am the academic coordinator, and I teach children and train teachers to make learning an enjoyable experience. At present, the school is closed due to the pandemic.

Details

  • It’s Not Me by Sumita Chandani Rekhi 
  • Allied Publishers 
  • Price: Rs  699 (hardbound), Rs 399 (paperback)
  • Pages: 287
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp