Navigating and evolving through life

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Gurugram resident Sumita Chandani Rekhi dons may hats. She is a sculptor, calligrapher, a trained classical singer (with an eponymous YouTube channel), and also runs a school for underprivileged kids. Rekhi has now published her first book It’s Not Me, a satirical account of a woman’s journey across various stages of life, fusing prose and poetry.

“The book depicts how a woman is always at war with herself, and is perpetually searching for her own elusive truth within the foundations of marriage, motherhood and other relationships,” says Rekhi. Excerpts:

When did you decide to write this book?

It seems this book was divinely ordained. I believe that after a magnificent spiritual experience years ago, I was literally thrust into writing it. What drove me to do this was not me, hence the name It’s Not Me. The book came up after days of relentless, unstoppable writing.

Why did you mix poetry with prose?

It is my writing style. Poems have been interwoven into the chapters to bring out the essence of the prose, and add a mystical character that touches the reader’s heart.

Tell us more about the divine experience. Most divine experiences are difficult to explain as these are beyond the understanding of the rational mind.

I am a Reiki Master, so I am deeply in touch with internal body experiences and chakras. Once, I experienced the chakra movement. I first felt the sensation at the feet, which slowly travelled upwards, gaining momentum through each chakra on its journey to the top of my head. It was happening simultaneously in perfect symmetry, creating what I could only call an out-of-body experience. I was then driven by an uncontrollable urge to write. I reached out and grabbed a diary. The tremendous drive reminded me of a woman in the full term of her pregnancy ready to deliver a child. After writing for several hours a day at a frenetic pace, the book was ready.

If you could express the book in the form of a sculpture, which one would it be?

It would be a sculpture showing Man and God in the wonderful essence of Aham Brahmasmi (meaning I am divine).

As a writer, singer and sculptor, which identity do you hold most dear?

All three are profound mediums of self-expression, and I delve into each at different times. I feel blessed to be able to experiment and express myself through various mediums as a complete expression of my soul. But words are the most perfect form of self-expression.

Tell us about your school in Gurugram for underprivileged kids.

It is a family venture set up with a mission to provide basic education to children of daily wagers living in slums. Children are provided education, with special focus on English, as well as meals and milk. I am the academic coordinator, and I teach children and train teachers to make learning an enjoyable experience. At present, the school is closed due to the pandemic.

Details