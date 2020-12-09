STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Soil samples at JNU lab destroyed, students' body seeks enquiry commission to fix accountability

The JNUSU president demanded that appropriate academic extension and financial grants be given to the affected students.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JNUSU on Wednesday appealed to the UGC and the Ministry of Education (MoE) to set up an enquiry committee in order to fix accountability for the destruction of students' soil samples kept in a laboratory allegedly due to termite infestation.

Research scholars of Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Centre for Study of Regional Development (CSRD) have claimed that when they returned to the campus after a months-long closure due to lockdown, they found that soil samples which they had collected over a period of time and kept in the laboratory had been completely destroyed.

"Due to seepage in the building, their samples got infested with fungus and termites. The scholars are a stressed lot as the date of submission is approaching fast," JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh said.

"Irreplaceable samples collected by the students along with equipment worth crores of rupees have been destroyed due to the inaction and mismanagement of the JNU administration," she said.

Ghosh said, "We demand that the JNU administration immediately acknowledge its mismanagement and take immediate steps to provide all necessary assistance to the affected students."

"We also appeal to the UGC and the MoE to immediately set up an enquiry committee to investigate the administration's apathy and deliberate mismanagement," she said.

"The accountability of the officials of the JNU administration who were intimated of this possibility must be determined and appropriate action must be taken against them," she added.

The JNUSU president demanded that appropriate academic extension and financial grants be given to the affected students.

"The Thermo-luminescence/Optically Stimulated Luminescence (TL/OSL) Laboratory is one of only 12 such labs in India, and the only one in Delhi which houses soil and rock samples collected by students from CSRD, as well as other universities, from extreme terrains and hard to reach areas in the Himalayas, deserts and deltas," Ghosh said.

The JNUSU claimed that these samples meant to be processed in the lab have been destroyed by termites in the absence of proper measures.

"It has come to light that the termite infestation was caused by junk materials and leftover," the students' union said in a statement.

The JNUSU said, "Given that these samples have taken years to collect, store, and analyse, the completion of these students' PhDs is in jeopardy."

"This reflects on the JNU administration's incompetence in maintaining even the basic infrastructure and facilities required in a university like JNU," it said.

The students' body further said the "termite infestation has also destroyed a door separating the said lab from a room housing radioactive wastes including Strontium-90, thus endangering everyone in the vicinity."

"It has also come to our attention that because of this gross mismanagement, the entire vicinity of the lab has become contaminated with radioactive waste and has become unsafe to visit," it said.

This "inaction and apathy" on the part of the JNU administration has turned a section of the university into "a hazardous radioactive zone," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU JNUSU JNU Lab
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp