‘Chowkidar’ Fears ‘Sewadar’: AAP pits Kejriwal against PM Modi

AAP alleged that CM’s movement was still “restricted” and the main gate of his residence remained closed by the Delhi Police, which denied the charge. 

Published: 10th December 2020 10:06 AM

Police walk past CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Wednesday | Parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged ‘restrictions’ on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that ‘Chowkidar’ is afraid of the ‘Sewadar’. AAP alleged that CM’s movement was still “restricted” and the main gate of his residence remained closed by the Delhi Police, which denied the charge. 

This attack came a day after AAP alleged that Kejriwal was put under house arrest after meeting protesting farmers at the Singhu border and party workers clashed with the police outside Kejriwal’s residence.   On Wednesday, AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha said this was an attempt to make the farmers’ agitation weaker.

He said that the Centre was targeting Kejriwal “for lending his voice, his might, his support to the farmers and for being a Sewadar.” “Why would the Chowkidaar have any problems at all? Our farmers are our Annadata, we are only supporting them,” he asked.

Farmers during their protest at Delhi-UP border near Ghazipur | Parveen negi

Kejriwal, while on his visit to Singhu border to meet the farmers and take stock of the arrangements made for them, had said that he had come in his capacity as a Sewadar and not as head of the government. Rivalling BJP’s Chowkidar with Kejriwal as Sewadar, the AAP has taken the BJP head on the issue of farmers’ protest.

“BJP can try all their tactics. But no matter what you (BJP) do, we sewadaars will never be afraid of the ‘chowkidar’. Arvind Kejriwal and every member of the AAP will continue to support the farmer till our last breaths,” Chadha added. Chadha alleged there was an atmosphere of “undeclared emergency” around the chief minister’s residence. 

“The movement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still restricted at the behest of the (Union) home minister. The main gate of the chief minister’s residence is still closed,” Chadha claimed. However, a senior police officer said there is no restriction on any kind of movement of the chief minister and the police deployment outside the CM’s residence is part of security protocol.

One gate of CM’s house closed: Chadha
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal left his residence around 11 am to attend a programme on Wednesday, police sources told PTI. However, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that CM’s residence is still not fully opened and one door continues to remain closed because of the Delhi Police. “The entrance that everyone uses to enter the CM’s residence and meet him, remains closed even now,” he said

