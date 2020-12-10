STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Kejriwal inaugurates truck-mounted anti-smog gun  

The anti-smog gun is fed by a 5,000-litre water tank and can work for 3-4 hours continuously.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a truck-mounted anti-smog gun to combat the worsening dust pollution in the national capital, where the air quality has been in the unhealthy category all through the winter.

The anti-smog gun is fed by a 5,000-litre water tank and can work for 3-4 hours continuously. It is mounted on a BS-VI emission standards engine truck which causes lesser vehicular pollution, said a government statement. 

Under the Delhi government’s ‘Yuddh, Pradushan ke Viruddh (war on the pollution)’ campaign, the Public Works Department (PWD) has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction sites across Delhi, it said. 

The PWD has also taken the responsibility of sprinkling water on trees, roads, and construction sites to combat dust pollution. The number of anti-smog guns and water tankers will be further increased if required, and directed by the chief minister, added the statement.

Air quality very poor
It was a hazy on Wednesday morning in the national capital with the air quality recorded in the “very poor” category. The minimum temperature settled at 9.1 degree Celsius and the relative humidity was 97 percent at 8.30 am, a MET official said.

The maximum temperature of the day is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, the official said.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi at 10 am was 362 lying in “very poor” category, showed the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) realtime data. 

