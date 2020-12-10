STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police goes desi, orders over 800 Khadi silk sarees from KVIC

This is a big boost to our artisans spinning and weaving Khadi in remotest parts of the country,” Saxena said.

Published: 10th December 2020 04:13 AM

The sarees, for its women front desk executives, will be supplied in two months | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After the Air India, Union Health Ministry, India Post and Railways, the Delhi Police has decided to go traditional with ‘Khadi’. The police department has asked the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to supply 836 Khadi silk sarees worth Rs 25 lakh. 

The sarees, for its women front desk executives at its establishments, will be supplied in less than two months, said the KVIC. According to the KVIC, the dual-tone sarees will be made of high-quality Tasar-Katia silk.

The sample of the saree was provided by the Delhi Police, which was accordingly developed by KVIC. The sarees will have a mix of natural colour Tasar Silk and Katia Silk in pink colour. KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the latest purchase order from Delhi Police shows the growing popularity of Khadi, which will strengthen artisans.

“Over the years Khadi has become a trendsetter. Khadi is handcrafted and so it is the most comfortable fabric. Not only common people, particularly youngsters, but various government bodies too have adopted Khadi. This is a big boost to our artisans spinning and weaving Khadi in remotest parts of the country,” Saxena said.

The Tasar-Katia Silk sarees for Delhi police are being prepared by traditional artisans in West Bengal. It is a dual-tone fabric made with a blend of Tussar and Katia silk. It is mostly woven by traditional artisans and is identified by its thick and heavy texture created by using two different threads of Tasar and Katia. The KVIC said its rugged and rustic appearance but porous weave makes this fabric perfect to wear in all seasons.  

