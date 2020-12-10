STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lowest corona deaths in Delhi since November 1: Satyendar Jain

Delhi is slowly inching towards successfully combating the third wave of coronavirus, with the city recording 2,463 fresh cases on Wednesday.

Published: 10th December 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi is slowly inching towards successfully combating the third wave of coronavirus, with the city recording 2,463 fresh cases on Wednesday. The new data came as a huge respite for hospitals as more beds are now available for Covid-19 patients.

“It is heartening to see that Delhi is emerging victorious in the battle against the virus. For the first time, Delhi has witnessed more than 13,000 vacant Covid beds in hospitals. Now, the effect of the pandemic is on the decline,” tweeted Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

“First time ever, more than 2,500 ICU beds are vacant for Covid patients.Please observe all precautions to beat Covid,” he added. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, more than 72,079 tests,  including 32,976 RT-PCR, were conducted on the previous day in the national capital even as the positivity rate dropped to 3.42 per cent.

The city also recorded 50 fatalities in 24 hours, pushing the toll to 9,813, the bulletin said. “Today, the overall positivity is 3.42% this is less than 5% for the last 8 days. Today, the RTPCR positivity is 6.46%, the RT-PCR positivity is less than 10% for the last 8 days. Less than 5,000 cases in the last 12 days.

Today’s death numbers are lowest since November 1. Continue to observe all precautions,” said the Health minister. With a drop in the daily number of Covid cases, the vacancy rate of the hospitals has dipped of late — around 70% of the total beds earmarked for Covid patients in Delhi are lying vacant.

