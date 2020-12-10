STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ruckus at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s home, AAP accuses ‘BJP goons’ of attack

A CCTV footage released by the party showed a group of people holding placards clashing with police posted outside the main gate and later, entering the house.

Published: 10th December 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ruling AAP in Delhi claimed on Thursday that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence was attacked by “BJP goons”, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal terming it a sign of the saffron party’s desperation.

The AAP alleged that the BJP workers attacked Sisodia’s house when he was not present inside. A CCTV footage released by the party showed a group of people holding placards clashing with police posted outside the main gate and later, entering the house. “I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s home.

The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?” tweeted Kejriwal. Later in the day, Delhi Commission for Women served a notice to the Delhi Police asking as to how the protesters entered the house when Sisodia’s wife and children were at home. The Delhi Police said a complaint had been registered based on a complaint by the Deputy CM’s office and an investigation is on.

It, however, termed the allegations of the gate of Sisodia’s residence being damaged or broken as incorrect. According to the police, a group of protesters jumped the barricade and entered the camp office of the Deputy CM located in the house, but its personnel on duty acted swiftly and detained six persons. Refuting the AAP’s charge, the BJP said it was a peaceful demonstration.

“Not a single BJP worker entered the Deputy CM’s residence. The BJP fights for the interest of the people in a dignified and democratic manner and plays the role of the opposition with honesty,” said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra. In the coming days, the BJP plans to hold protests outside each cabinet minister of the Kejriwal government.

