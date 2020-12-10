STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sisodia's residence attacked by BJP goons: AAP

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the police did not stop the goons from entering Sisodia's residence and even removed the barricades around the house.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday claimed that the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was "attacked by BJP goons".

The Delhi BJP, however, refuted the allegations, saying their protest was peaceful.

The BJP workers earlier staged a protest near Sisodia's residence over an alleged conspiracy to kill mayors and leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations staging an indefinite dharna demanding payment of dues from the Kejriwal government.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the police did not stop the goons from entering Sisodia's residence and even removed the barricades around the house.

He also played a purported video of the outside area of Sisodia's residence where a group of people can be seen forcefully entering inside.

"BJP goons attacked the house of deputy chief minister while he was not at home.

The Delhi Police helped the BJP goons in this act," Bhardwaj added.

Reacting to the charges, Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel Devraha claimed AAP leaders were trying to divert attention from the 'conspiracy' to kill BJP mayors and other corporation leaders.

"We protested outside Sisodia's residence to make it clear that the BJP workers are capable of answering any form of challenge," he said.

The Delhi BJP had on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging that they were conspiring to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations.

Pathak had rubbished the allegation, saying the BJP has a habit of mixing random audios with random videos to "defame and malign" the image of people.

 

