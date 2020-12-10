STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Verify if e-commerce sites displaying country of origin on products, HC to centre

Published: 10th December 2020 10:00 AM

Amazon, Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart (R) and Amazon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to find out whether e-commerce entities, like Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal, are complying with the requirement of displaying ‘country of origin’ on products sold on their platforms.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan directed the central government to file a fresh affidavit after verifying the e-commerce entities’ claims of complying with the relevant laws and rules and to also keep in mind the objections raised by the petitioner who has contended that there are still ambiguities in displaying country of origin on products sold by them.

The court was hearing a PIL by Amit Shukla, a lawyer, seeking directions to the Centre to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce websites. 
Shukla, in his plea, has sought implementation of the Legal Metrology Act 2009 and the rules framed under it which mandate that country of origin has to be displayed on products being sold on e-commerce websites.

Shukla has contended that enforcement of the mandate was important in the current scenario when citizens intend to comply with the central government’s appeal to promote and purchase Indian goods and not from some neighbouring countries.

During the hearing, Shukla said there were major ambiguities with regard to products being sold on e-commerce sites including that there are several countries of origin on one product, country of origin is foreign but item is shown as made in India and country of origin being different from manufacturing country.

He also claimed, in his rejoinder affidavit, that even till date the e-commerce entities are grossly flouting the rules has sought that prosecution be initiated against those found flouting the rules. 
The e-commerce entities like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and Decathlon have claimed that they are displaying country of origin on products sold on their  platforms as required under the rules. Therefore, the instant petition has become infructuous, they contended. 

