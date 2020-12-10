STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Will turn Delhi into global start-up hub, says CM Kejriwal

Start-ups will be provided with world-class infrastructure in the national capital after the rollout of start-up policy, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Published: 10th December 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

5. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Start-ups will be provided with world-class infrastructure in the national capital after the rollout of start-up policy, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. Speaking at The Ind-US Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit, Kejriwal said his government is making all efforts in building a comprehensive framework and turning Delhi into a global start-up destination. 

“As part of the start-up policy, the government plans to provide collateral-free loans and set up a dedicated helpline for start-ups to address their concerns and help them use government’s doorstep service. The Delhi government is taking unprecedented short and long-term steps to ensure start-ups have access to the best quality human capital in Delhi itself,” said the chief minister said.

According to a September 2019 TiE report, there are over 7,000 start-ups in the Delhi-NCR region. This makes Delhi as the region with the highest number of active start-ups in the country. It is estimated that the valuation of the city’s start-ups is about 50 billion dollars, Kejriwal added.

The Delhi government is also setting up a business park in Rani Khera area on a 150-acre land. This will be a few minutes away from the Delhi airport. This will be the first-of-its-kind establishment, he said. 
“The region has also produced about 13 unicorns such as PayTM, Oyo and Zomato.

At least one new unicorn has been emerging each year since 2013. Between January and June 2020, 109 start-ups were founded in Delhi-NCR — the highest in the first six months of 2020 in India,” Kejriwal said.  “Delhi’s economy whas been badly hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many businesses are struggling to stay afloat and many people have lost their jobs. We want to create all the necessary conditions for businesses, and especially, startups to flourish,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Startups Delhi government Delhi startups
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp