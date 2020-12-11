STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLAs, assembly poll candidates join mayors’ sit-in outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that the protest had the support of municipal employees who hadn’t been paid for months due to lack of funds.

Mayors, councillors and BJP’s MLA assembly poll candidates stage dharna outside CM’s house in Civil Lines on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  All eight BJP MLAs and the leaders who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections on party’s ticket in Delhi extended solidarity to the mayors’ sit-it outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which entered its fourth day on Thursday. 

Hans Raj Hans, the BJP MP from Northwest Delhi, also visited the councillors who have been protesting at the CM house since Monday. The three mayors and councillors are seeking the release of funds to capital’s civic bodies.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that the protest had the support of municipal employees who hadn’t been paid for months due to lack of funds. “It is a fight for the rights of the employees who provide basic amenities to Delhiites. We will continue the dharna democratically so that we can pay their salaries on time,” he said.   

Manish Singh, former head of Purvanchal Morcha of Delhi BJP, said that the leaders are determined and wouldn’t budge until the chief minister orders to release corporations’ dues. “Kejriwal has not even bothered to talk to all the councillors who are sitting on the roads and braving the cold weather. The group also includes women. His attitude is a total mockery of democracy.

He is not thinking about the sufferings of the municipal employees who worked hard and diligently even during the pandemic,” said Singh who was BJP’s candidate from the Delhi Cantonment assembly seat.
The BJP councillors had claimed that they wanted to meet the CM three days ago but didn’t get an appointment.

“Last time, when the three mayors staged a protest outside the CM residence with the same demand, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, on behalf of CM Kejriwal, had assured to release the dues within 10 days. However, to date, outstanding money has not been given,” said Sunil Yadav who had contested against Kejriwal in the last assembly election.

