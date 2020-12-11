STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Does Amit Shah want to kill Manish Sisodia’s family? AAP after alleged attack by BJP goons

Party blames Union home minister for ‘attack’ on Deputy CM’s house; BJP dismissed charge as an attempt to divert attention from ‘conspiracy to kill mayors’.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ruling AAP in Delhi went at the BJP with all guns blazing over the alleged attack on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence. The saffron party, in turn, vowed to step up the heat on the Arvind Kejriwal government over what it claimed to be a conspiracy to kill mayors and leaders of the party-led municipal corporations.

At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj mounted a scathing attack on Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, and said, “The BJP goons attacked the house of the Deputy CM when he was not present there. Amit Shah is ready to kill the family members of Delhi’s chief minister and deputy chief minister. Deputy CM was not in the house; only his family members were there.” He accused the Delhi Police of helping the BJP workers enter Sisodia’s house. 

Calling it a black day, AAP MLA from Kalkaji Atishi said, “This is a black day in Delhi’s political history that the (Union) home minister is now using his party goons and Delhi Police to attack the family of Deputy CM in his absence from his residence…Does Amit Shah want to kill the Deputy CM’s family that he launched such a violent attack?”

Atishi alleged that the Delhi Police “didn’t do anything to remove the protesters…Not even a single barricade was removed. Sitting MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was attacked brutally, but they did not touch BJP workers,” she claimed.

The BJP dismissed the charge as an attempt by the AAP to divert attention from the ‘conspiracy to kill BJP mayors and other corporation leaders’. “We protested outside Sisodia’s residence to make it clear that the BJP workers are capable of answering any form of challenge,” Delhi BJP vice-president Ashok Goel Devraha claimed.

The BJP had on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging that they were conspiring to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. Pathak had rubbished the claim.

Six taken to police station 

A group of protesters jumped the barricade and entered inside the camp office of Deputy CM located in the house. Police personnel acted swiftly and held six persons who tresspassed the house and were taken to Mandir Marg police station, Delhi Police said.

