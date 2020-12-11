MCDs imposed 11 new types of taxes, Kejriwal govt zero: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that while the Arvind Kejriwal government has not increased tax rates in the last six years the three MCDs have imposed 11 different types of new taxes.

“The taxation system of a government decides how the authority is. In Delhi, at one side you have the Arvind Kejriwal government which has not increased a single tax in the last six years but doubled the budget for Delhi.

On the other hand, you have the BJP-ruled MCDs who have continuously increased the tax. In the last three days, the North, East and South MCDs have presented their budgets and all have increased the taxes arbitrarily,” said Durgesh Pathak, MCD in-charge of AAP.

Pathak listed Professional Tax, Betterment Tax, Property Transfer Duty, Factory License Fee, Health License Fee, Trade License Fee, Commercial House Tax, Residential House Tax, Garbage Collection Charge, Vacant Land House Tax and Education Tax as the new taxes being levied by the civic bodies.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has been continuously attacking the BJP for alleged misrule in governing the MCDs, plans to take this issue to the streets to garner support before the next elections for the three civic bodies.

“Right now in Delhi, the BJP is the most corrupt party. In the last manifesto of 2017, they have promised that there will be no hike of the taxes but despite such promises, the MCDs have increased these different taxes,” added Pathak.

The AAP leader earlier ‘warned’ officials in MCDs also to not support the BJP in the alleged corruption and financial mismanagement. “North MCD has responded to the issue we raised, saying that they have waived off the `2457 crore loan of SDMC because both the MCDs have the same commissioner.

The logic of the North MCD to waive off this massive amount due by the South MCD is absurd and ridiculous. For the last 15 years, the BJP is ruling the MCD and the civic bodies have become a den of corruption” he added.