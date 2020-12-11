Need equity before equality: Hotelier, activist Keshav Suri on LGBTQ rights in workspaces

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

December 10 saw the India’s first list of top LGBT+ employers, under the auspices of the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI), which itself has been inspired by the UK Workplace Equality Index.

The New Indian Express spoke to Keshav Suri, one of the country’s most outspoken advocates, about the advancements in Indian industry, in terms of LGBTQ+ rights, as well as the shortcomings therein :

Are there certain industries/professions that are more accepting of LGBTQIA people than others?

It would be quite difficult to say this as there is no data available. The last two years have seen a significant growth in numbers across industries but there’s still a long way to go. It is important that queer people are considered human and have the freedom to choose for themselves instead specific industries being selectively accepting of them.

Did the decriminalization of homosexuality in India have a visible impact on the country’s workplaces, hopefully a positive one?

The Supreme Court’s verdict has given the LGBTQ+ community confidence to come out of the closet and explain their sexual orientation to their near and dear ones as they no longer will be considered criminals.

The last two years have witnessed immense efforts from NGOs, CBOs and corporate houses to mainstream the LGBTQ+ community by initiating dialogues, conversations and also making policy changes so as to embrace and empower the community.

Dutee Chand, the country’s first queer athlete is paving the way for more and more sportspersons to be who they are. The teams should be sensitized to ensure everyone brings their whole self to work.

However, the community now needs affirmative action and better jobs.



Is the legal recognition of LGBTQIA couples, and even marriage, still a pipe dream in India or is it closer to reality?

Marriage equality is important and on the cards. However, what India needs right now is an anti-discrimination law. We need to create equity before we talk of equality.