Two cops posted at Singhu test Covid positive, spark concern 

The DCP-ranked officers were overseeing security arrangements at protest site; FIR registered against agitating farmers for violating Covid-19 norms

Published: 12th December 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

A ragpicker collects disposed masks near the protest site

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two Delhi Police officers, who were leading the security arrangements at Singhu border, have tested positive for Covid-19, said another officer. Both the DCP-rank officers are in isolation, the officer was reported as saying. 

Earlier, an FIR was registered against agitating farmers by the Delhi Police for violating Covid norms, according to reports. The farmers have been blocking several border points into the national capital in protest against the new farm laws.

Farmers distribute fruits during a protest march
against Centre’s farm laws at Delhi-Meerut
Expressway near Ghazipur on Friday | Parveen
Negi & PTI

The IPS officers were overseeing the security arrangements at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border where hundreds of police personnel have been deployed to prevent the thousands of protesters, who are demanding a rollback of the new farm laws, from entering the national capital. 

“Two senior police officers deployed at Singhu border tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. Both of them are currently in isolation,” the senior police officer said. Meanwhiel, the Sub Divisional Magistrate has set up a sampling unit at Singhu border on Friday for testing coronavirus infection. According to reports, the tests are being done on voluntary basis.

The team running the sampling unit, which is a mobile van, includes medical personnel, teachers, and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. They are planning to conduct around 200 tests daily. 
Thousands of farmers agitating against the centre’’s new agri laws have been camping at multiple border points for two weeks. On Thursday, they threatened to intensify their agitation with a plan to block railway tracks if their demands are not met soon. 

The announcement came on a day Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said it was not proper to announce the next stage of agitation when talks were continuing and urged the unions to return to the discussion table.  The farmers claim the new agri laws are aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce. 

