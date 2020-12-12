STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

A divided Bar weakens the Bench: Delhi High Court on SCBA feud

He passed an order putting an end to the proceedings after both the parties — Arora and SCBA President Dushyant Dave — consented for a settlement.

Published: 12th December 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday closed a suit filed by advocate Ashok Arora challenging the decision of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to suspend him from the post of secretary after the feuding leaders of the SCBA consented for a settlement. While passing the order, the court also observed that when the bar gets divided, it also weakens the bench.

“If the Bar is divided, it affects the Bench equally. You need to understand it. We get out strength from the Bar,” he said. He passed an order putting an end to the proceedings after both the parties — Arora and SCBA President Dushyant Dave — consented for a settlement.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher , who suggested parties to settle the issue, also recorded that since the term of the current executive committee (EC) of SCBA comes to an end on December 14 and the elections for constitution of a fresh panel are expected in mid-January, 2021, the SCBA will not take the suspension resolution further.

It also noted that since Arora’s term as secretary of SCBA comes to an end, he has said made a statement that he would not participate in the EC proceedings henceforth. He also said that Arora’s suspension will not come in the way of his participation in fresh elections.

Arora said he will withdraw all legal proceedings initiated by regarding his suspension. Earlier in October, another judge of the high court had refused to grant interim relief of staying the SCBA resolution to Arora. The single judge’s order was upheld by a division bench in November.

In the suit, Arora has challenged his suspension on the ground that his removal by the Executive Committee of SCBA was in violation of principles of natural justice. SCBA had earlier told the court that principles of natural justice were followed before suspending Arora from the post. It had claimed that there was an attempt to hijack the functioning of the association after which the need to suspend Arora arose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court SCBA Supreme Court Bar Association
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp