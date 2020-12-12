Centre asked for report on violation of code of ethics by TV channels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre as to what action it has taken subsequent to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) report indicating violation of code of ethics by several TV channels in their news reports connecting actor Rakul Preet Singh with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case. Justice Navin Chawla asked the Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, to file a fresh status report in furtherance of the court’s earlier orders in the matter and in view of the NBSA report.

The NBSA was also asked to place on record its report/orders on the complaints made by Singh against various TV channels for connecting her with Rhea Chakraborty drug case and the court listed matter for hearing on March 4. The actor in an application filed earlier has sought an interim order against the media till the time the NCB Mumbai, completes the investigation in the drug case and files an appropriate report before the competent court.