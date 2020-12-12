STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP leaders, workers stage protests against Kejriwal govt, demand payment of funds due

Gupta said the demand of payment of dues was raised by the BJP leaders and workers through protests in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Published: 12th December 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged protests against the Kejriwal government across the city on Saturday, demanding payment of funds due of the party-ruled municipal corporations.

Participating in the protest in the Burari Assembly constituency, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party will not pull back till Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "gives dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the three civic bodies".

The mayors and leaders of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations are sitting outside the chief minister's residence on an indefinite dharna for the past nearly one week.

Gupta said the demand of payment of dues was raised by the BJP leaders and workers through protests in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Former Delhi BJP president and north east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari participated in a protest at Khajuri Chowk.

The AAP has maintained that all due funds were paid to the municipal corporations by the Delhi government and alleged that "corruption and inefficiency" by BJP leaders was responsible for the "financial mess" there.

Comments

