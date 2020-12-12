STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Delhi Chalo' stir: Several routes in capital remain off bounds for commuters

With thousands of protesting farmers staying put at city’s borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters on Friday.

Published: 12th December 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers at Singhu border during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the Centres new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With thousands of protesting farmers staying put at city’s borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters on Friday. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Mangesh and Dhansa borders connecting Delhi-Haryana were closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border was open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

It advised those travelling to Haryana to travel via Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said. It also advised commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44. 

On the border adjoining Uttar Pradesh, the Chilla and Gazipur entry points were closed for traffic from Noida and Gaziabad respectively. People were advised to take alternate routes to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND flyway, Apsara & Bhopra borders.

Farmers from different states have been camping at different border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws. On Thursday, farmer unions threatened to block railway tracks across the country and all highways leading to Delhi if their demands are not met. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi roads Delhi farmers protest Delhi Chalo farmers protest
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp