'Delhi Chalo' stir: Several routes in capital remain off bounds for commuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With thousands of protesting farmers staying put at city’s borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters on Friday. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Mangesh and Dhansa borders connecting Delhi-Haryana were closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border was open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

It advised those travelling to Haryana to travel via Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said. It also advised commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44.

On the border adjoining Uttar Pradesh, the Chilla and Gazipur entry points were closed for traffic from Noida and Gaziabad respectively. People were advised to take alternate routes to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND flyway, Apsara & Bhopra borders.

Farmers from different states have been camping at different border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws. On Thursday, farmer unions threatened to block railway tracks across the country and all highways leading to Delhi if their demands are not met.