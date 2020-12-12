STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi coronavirus: Last 15 days see 50% drop in home isolation cases 

The number of Covid-19 patients under home isolation in the national capital has steadily fallen to 11,541, registering a drop of 50 per cent in the last 15 days, according to official figures.

Published: 12th December 2020 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The number of Covid-19 patients under home isolation in the national capital has steadily fallen to 11,541, registering a drop of 50 per cent in the last 15 days, according to official figures. The number of containment zones, which had been rising in this period, also registered a marginal fall in its count to 6,430 on Thursday compared to 6,460 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases had spiralled since October 28 when 5,673 fresh cases were recorded and on November 8, the daily infection tally was 7,745. In this period, a staggering over 74,000 new cases had been reported.
The highest single-day spike till date — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11. The number of home isolation cases on October 26 stood at 16,396 and the containment zones count that day was 2,930, according to official data.

On October 28, the number of fresh cases breached the 5000-mark for the first time and the home quarantined cases also rose to 16,822. With the third wave of the pandemic hitting the national capital soon after, daily cases had surged and containment zones count also kept mounting. The positivity rate which stood at 8.23 per cent on October 26 had spiralled to 15.26 per cent on November 8.

However, since first week of November, the positivity rate has gradually fallen and the figure stood at 2.46 per cent on December 10, according to official data. The number of home quarantined cases from late October had increased to 23,479 on November 26.

The number has steadily fallen since then and it reduced by more than half to 11,541 on December 10. Experts had flagged that crowding due to festive season, rise in pollution level and laxity in adhering to safety norms had caused the surge in daily cases recently.

