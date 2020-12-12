Mayors announce to run offices from dharna site

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The three mayors of BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations staging a sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday announced that they would run their offices from pavement at ‘dharna site’ from Monday as their protest entered its fifth day.

“We have tried to pursue Kerjiwal but he hasn’t responded yet. We have been getting support from all quarters even from employees unions. Till the CM does not release the dues of `13, 000 crore to all the three corporations, we will continue our agitation outside his residence,” said north Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP senior leaders and workers of its frontal organisations protested near Kejriwal government’s ministers’ residences. On the demonstrations on Friday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Aditya Jha said, “Our protest at minister Kailash Gahlot’s residence was a message to the chief minister that the BJP will not hesitate from intensifying its stir in the interest of the people of Delhi and municipal corporation employees who are suffering due to funds being held back by the government.”

Similar protests were held near residences of Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai and Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain, said Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel Devraha, who was leading the campaign.

Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi, however, raised questions over the working of the Municipal Corporations.

She said for the past 15 days commissioners of all the three corporations are on leave, then who is running the civic bodies right now? “Mayors of the MCDs are sitting outside the CM residence and busy doing their politics. On the other hand the commissioners are on leave for the past two weeks. The AAP wants to know why has the BJP left the MCD in such a headless condition? Who is responsible for making the new budgets or imposing these series of new taxes on the citizens?” questioned Atishi.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Virendra Babbar said on Saturday protests would also be held outside AAP MLA houses. Delhi BJP secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi said, “Kejriwal is the first CM who is not giving funds to civic bodies for development work, which has affected basic facilities such as health, pension, education, sanitation, cleanliness, road construction, maintenance of parks.”