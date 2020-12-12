STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mayors, civic leaders beat 'thaali' outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house

The dharna by the municipal leaders seeking release of funds entered its sixth day as they refused to budge.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

BJP workers protest outside AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha’s residence at Burari in New Delhi

BJP workers protest outside AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha’s residence at Burari in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged protests against the Kejriwal government across the city on Saturday, demanding payment of funds due of the party-ruled municipal corporations. 

Participating in the protest in the Burari Assembly constituency, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party will not pull back till Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "gives dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the three municipal  bodies". 

Gupta said the demand of payment of dues was raised by the BJP leaders and workers through protests in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. Former Delhi BJP president and north east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari participated in a protest at Khajuri Chowk. 

The mayors and leaders of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations are sitting outside the chief minister’s residence on an indefinite dharna for the past nearly one week. They mayors continued their protest by beating Thaalis at the dharna site on Saturday. 

The AAP has maintained that all due funds were paid to the municipal corporations by the Delhi government and alleged that "corruption and inefficiency" by BJP leaders was responsible for the "financial mess" there. 

