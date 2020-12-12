No need to disclose info on PM’s abroad visits, says Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing the IAF to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns (SRF)-II, which contains details of Prime Minister’s entourage on his foreign trips.

Justice Navin Chawla said the information sought by the RTI applicant cannot be disclosed, but there was no harm in providing details of the number of passengers on flights. The court also issued a notice to the RTI applicant Commodore (retd) Lokesh K Batra and sought his stand on the IAF’s appeal against the CIC’s July 8 direction.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 12 and stayed the operation of the CIC direction till then. It observed that CIC ought to have been more clear as to what information can be provided and what is exempted under the RTI Act.

IAF, represented by the central government senior panel counsel Rahul Sharma and advocate C K Bhatt, contended there was a “dichotomy” in the CIC order as it said the information sought was exempted under the RTI, but then directed that information sought be provided after severing the sensitive details which included names and ranks of the security officials accompanying the PM.

CIC had directed IAF to provide certified copies of available and relevant SRF-I and ll to RTI applicant Batra. Batra had sought certified copies of SRF-I and SRF-II with regard to each foreign visit of former PM Manmohan Singh as also Prime Minister Narendera Modi from April 2013 onwards.’’

IAF told the court that it has provided SRF-I information which contains details of number of crew and others on the PM’s flight, but details of SRF-II cannot be provided as it contains names, ranks and organisation of security and other officials on the flight.