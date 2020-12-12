‘North MCD involved in Rs 2,400 crore misappropriation’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior official was directed to carry out an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of over Rs 2,400 crore involving North and South civic bodies, Delhi Urban development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said.

This comes two days after AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the North MCD had waived off `2,457 crore which the South MCD was supposed to pay as rent for office space. Jain said that there seems to be misappropriation of funds by the BJP-led North Delhi MCD, which, he asserted, is already in a very bad financial health.

“The incapacity of North MCD to pay the salaries of the doctors and staff is quite well-known. The additional chief secretary of the urban development department has been requested to investigate the matter,” he added. According to Pathak, the AAP’s MCD in charge, South MCD did not get its own office space when the trifurcation of the erstwhile MCD took place in 2012. The South MCD functions from the civic centre which it rented from its North counterpart.

As such, the South MCD has to pay Rs 2,457 crore in rent. But, the AAP alleges that the North MCD has waived off this amount “without any good reason”. Incidentally, the BJP holds control of all the three civic bodies in the capital.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi raised questions over the MCD’s working pattern, asking who is running the MCDs right now given that commissioners of all the three civic bodies are on leave for the past 15 days. “At one hand, the mayors are sitting outside the CM residence and busy doing their politics while, on the other hand, the commissioners are on leave for the past two weeks,” she said.

Earlier, North, South and East MCD mayors said at a joint press conference that they were sitting “under an open sky in the cold” to demand the dues of their over two lakh employees from the AAP government.