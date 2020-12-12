STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘North MCD involved in Rs 2,400 crore misappropriation’

AAP orders probe, alleges that North MCD had waived off Rs 2,457 crore which the South MCD was supposed to pay as rent for office space
 

Published: 12th December 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A senior official was directed to carry out an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of over Rs 2,400 crore involving North and South civic bodies, Delhi Urban development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said.

This comes two days after AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the North MCD had waived off `2,457 crore which the South MCD was supposed to pay as rent for office space. Jain said that there seems to be misappropriation of funds by the BJP-led North Delhi MCD, which, he asserted, is already in a very bad financial health.

“The incapacity of North MCD to pay the salaries of the doctors and staff is quite well-known. The additional chief secretary of the urban development department has been requested to investigate the matter,” he added. According to Pathak, the AAP’s MCD in charge, South MCD did not get its own office space when the trifurcation of the erstwhile MCD took place in 2012. The South MCD functions from the civic centre which it rented from its North counterpart. 

As such, the South MCD has to pay Rs 2,457 crore in rent. But, the AAP alleges that the North MCD has waived off this amount “without any good reason”. Incidentally, the BJP holds control of all the three civic bodies in the capital. 

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi raised questions over the MCD’s working pattern, asking who is running the MCDs right now given that commissioners of all the three civic bodies are on leave for the past 15 days.  “At one hand, the mayors are sitting outside the CM residence and busy doing their politics while, on the other hand, the commissioners are on leave for the past two weeks,” she said.

Earlier, North, South and East MCD mayors said at a joint press conference that they were sitting “under an open sky in the cold” to demand the dues of their over two lakh employees from the AAP government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp