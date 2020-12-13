BJP leaders broke CCTV cameras outside CM Kejriwal's house, alleges AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP-led Delhi government on Sunday evening alleged that the BJP councilors damaged the CCTV cameras fixed outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

In a video of the alleged incident being circulated on social media, a woman, part of a group, could be seen smashing a CCTV camera fixed at a wall.

The Morning Standard couldn’t verify veracity of the clip. According to the CMO, a police complaint has also been filed with regard to the incident.

“The BJP leaders protesting outside the CM’s residence damaged CCTV cameras today,” said the CMO.

The BJP protesters however alleged intrusion of privacy. “One camera was being installed just above the place where women councilors were resting. It was obviously an intrusion into privacy hence they opposed,” said Jai Prakash, north Delhi mayor.

Senior officials of Delhi said that no complaint was received from CMO till late evening and a case would be resgistered as and when any complaint is lodged accordingly.

“Some new CCTV cameras were being installed at the outside wall of CM Residence covering Flag Staff Road. Some of BJP councilors objected to the move. Consequently, there were some arguments. Now both sides have agreed and cameras are being installed,” said a police official.

However, Delhi BJP termed the allegation—breaking of CCTV cameras-- as a ‘drama’ by ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders to divert attention from the ongoing indefinite dharna by mayors and other leaders of party ruled corporations.

​Virender Babbar, spokesperson of Delhi BJP, said cameras were already installed at the spot but installation of more cameras raised suspicion.

“Our leaders have been protesting at CM’s residence for a week peacefully. We haven’t taken law into our hands. The CCTV cameras are already there in the area. Why were more cameras being fixed? It indicates that CM’s intention is not right. Is not it a breach of privacy of women? The Kejriwal government should answer why it wanted to install cameras where female BJP leaders stayed during the dharna,” said Babbar, who is also a former councilor from Paharganj ward.