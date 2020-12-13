STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 positivity rate comes down to 2.46 per cent in Delhi

Around 73,000 samples on were collected of which around 32,000 were for RT-PCR and the rest for rapid antigen tests.

Published: 13th December 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 Delhi

A woman wearing a mask walks past a mural on novel coronavirus in New Delhi. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi's COVID-19 situation appears to be coming under control. As per the state health bulletin, there were 1,935 new cases on Saturday with the positivity rate at 2.46 per cent. 

"The overall positivity is 2.46 per cent today. This is less than 5 per cent for the last 11 days. The RT-PCR positivity is 5.14 per cent today which was 30 per cent on November 7... the 7-day average of cases per day is now 2,275 which was 7,196 a month ago. Cases are on a decline for a month in Delhi. Please continue to observe all precautions," tweeted Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Around 73,000 samples on were collected of which around 32,000 were for RT-PCR and the rest for rapid antigen tests. The number of casualties owing to the deadly virus registered was also low.

There were 47 deaths in the 24 hours taking the total fatality count in the national capital to 9,981. It the lowest number of deaths in a single day since November 2, Jain said.  The hospitals are also seeing less rush of patients owing to which many beds are available in the facilities.

"Bed occupancy for COVID patients in Delhi hospitals is continuously coming down. Lowest bed occupancy in the last 3 months. Today 4,532 (more than 75 per cent COVID beds are vacant) beds are occupied as compared to 8,466 beds occupied on 11 November," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Delhi COVID Coronavirus Satyendar Jain Delhi COVID tests
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp