COVID-19 positivity rate comes down to 2.46 per cent in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi's COVID-19 situation appears to be coming under control. As per the state health bulletin, there were 1,935 new cases on Saturday with the positivity rate at 2.46 per cent.

"The overall positivity is 2.46 per cent today. This is less than 5 per cent for the last 11 days. The RT-PCR positivity is 5.14 per cent today which was 30 per cent on November 7... the 7-day average of cases per day is now 2,275 which was 7,196 a month ago. Cases are on a decline for a month in Delhi. Please continue to observe all precautions," tweeted Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Around 73,000 samples on were collected of which around 32,000 were for RT-PCR and the rest for rapid antigen tests. The number of casualties owing to the deadly virus registered was also low.

There were 47 deaths in the 24 hours taking the total fatality count in the national capital to 9,981. It the lowest number of deaths in a single day since November 2, Jain said. The hospitals are also seeing less rush of patients owing to which many beds are available in the facilities.

"Bed occupancy for COVID patients in Delhi hospitals is continuously coming down. Lowest bed occupancy in the last 3 months. Today 4,532 (more than 75 per cent COVID beds are vacant) beds are occupied as compared to 8,466 beds occupied on 11 November," he added.