Delhi based-art museum will make you learn from the masters

Breaking down barriers in the art world is what the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) has on its menu. Over the years, it has sought to generate spaces where one can explore art through educational yet fun-filled excursions. It encourages children to get an initiation into the world of art through stimulating conversations, performances, art making and demonstrations.

With the pandemic shutting out the space physically, the platform decided to go online with its educational workshop programme this December. The result: The Art Quest. It is an invitation to engage in creating artworks while learning from international masters such as Jamini Roy, Benode Behari Mukherjee, Yayoi Kusama and Claude Monet.

Chairperson Kiran Nadar says, "KNMA's aim has always been to make art accessible to all. Most of our programmes are put in place to encourage art appreciation and demystify artwork and artists."

The participants - aged six to 12 - can register on the platform and will be able to download an outline of the image that will help them proceed with their own work. From crayons/soft pastels, finger painting and collage making, each artwork will have its own mediums that can be used and which will be listed on the website.

"We have developed these workshops keeping in mind a wide variety of age groups, so that everyone who wants to can join in. We want to encourage as many people as possible to engage with art, and hope that this will be a joyful learning experience for those that participate," says Nadar.

Unlike the physical workshops where the artworks are finally exhibited at KNMA, the present one will not have any submissions or exhibitions due to the ongoing pandemic. "It is just our aim to help our audiences connect with, recreate and develop a deeper understanding of renowned artists," says Nadar.

The four artworks that are part of the series

Cat with Prawn by Jamini Roy

One of the most celebrated faces of the Modern Indian Art movement, Roy was influenced by the Kalighat Pat style. Regarded as an artist of the masses, this particular work has his favourite theme—animals. The bold brush strokes may seem easy to replicate, but capturing the char and glee of the animal’s eyes will be a difficult task to master.

Water-Resistant Painting by Yayoi Kusama

Described as an obsessional artist, Kusama is known for extensive use of polka dots in her creations. A painter, sculptor and performance artist, her minimalistic installations often mimic pop-art. Borrowing from her childhood, the pumpkin imagery is present in many of her artworks. To her, the vegetable represents “stability, comfort and modesty”.

Finger Painting by Claude Monet

This French Impressionist landscape painter brought about a sea-change in the world of art. He paved the way for modern art. Prolific, with more than 2,500 paintings, drawings and pastels to his credit, his series of water lilies are the most celebrated. Labelled abstract-impressionist paintings, his works are filled with light and colour.

Sailing Boat Collage by Benode Behari Mukherjee

Again, one of the leading exponents of the Indian Modernist movement, Mukherjee was also influenced by western modernism, Far Eastern calligraphy, Indian Rajput and Mughal paintings, besides the Ajanta frescoes. He lost his eyesight at 50, but continued with his creative endeavours, extensively pursuing Collage Painting.