STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi based-art museum will make you learn from the masters

Delhi based-Kiran Nadar Museum of Art conducted an online workshop series to bridge the art gap.

Published: 13th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Cat with Prawn by Jamini Roy

Cat with Prawn by Jamini Roy

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Breaking down barriers in the art world is what the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) has on its menu. Over the years, it has sought to generate spaces where one can explore art through educational yet fun-filled excursions. It encourages children to get an initiation into the world of art through stimulating conversations, performances, art making and demonstrations.

With the pandemic shutting out the space physically, the platform decided to go online with its educational workshop programme this December. The result: The Art Quest. It is an invitation to engage in creating artworks while learning from international masters such as Jamini Roy, Benode Behari Mukherjee, Yayoi Kusama and Claude Monet.

Chairperson Kiran Nadar says, "KNMA's aim has always been to make art accessible to all. Most of our programmes are put in place to encourage art appreciation and demystify artwork and artists."

The participants - aged six to 12 - can register on the platform and will be able to download an outline of the image that will help them proceed with their own work. From crayons/soft pastels, finger painting and collage making, each artwork will have its own mediums that can be used and which will be listed on the website.

"We have developed these workshops keeping in mind a wide variety of age groups, so that everyone who wants to can join in. We want to encourage as many people as possible to engage with art, and hope that this will be a joyful learning experience for those that participate," says Nadar.

Unlike the physical workshops where the artworks are finally exhibited at KNMA, the present one will not have any submissions or exhibitions due to the ongoing pandemic. "It is just our aim to help our audiences connect with, recreate and develop a deeper understanding of renowned artists," says Nadar.

The four artworks that are part of the series

Cat with Prawn by Jamini Roy

One of the most celebrated faces of the Modern Indian Art movement, Roy was influenced by the Kalighat Pat style. Regarded as an artist of the masses, this particular work has his favourite theme—animals. The bold brush strokes may seem easy to replicate, but capturing the char and glee of the animal’s eyes will be a difficult task to master.

Water-Resistant Painting by Yayoi Kusama

Described as an obsessional artist, Kusama is known for extensive use of polka dots in her creations. A painter, sculptor and performance artist, her minimalistic installations often mimic pop-art. Borrowing from her childhood, the pumpkin imagery is present in many of her artworks. To her, the vegetable represents “stability, comfort and modesty”.

Finger Painting by Claude Monet

This French Impressionist landscape painter brought about a sea-change in the world of art. He paved the way for modern art. Prolific, with more than 2,500 paintings, drawings and pastels to his credit, his series of water lilies are the most celebrated. Labelled abstract-impressionist paintings, his works are filled with light and colour.

Sailing Boat Collage by Benode Behari Mukherjee

Again, one of the leading exponents of the Indian Modernist movement, Mukherjee was also influenced by western modernism, Far Eastern calligraphy, Indian Rajput and Mughal paintings, besides the Ajanta frescoes. He lost his eyesight at 50, but continued with his creative endeavours, extensively pursuing Collage Painting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiran Nadar Museum of Art The Art Quest
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp