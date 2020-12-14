STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response to PIL on minimum standards at mental health establishments

Petition has contended that under the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017 the minimum standards were to be notified within 18 months of commencement of the statute.

Published: 14th December 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File hoto | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre on a PIL seeking framing of regulations for maintaining minimum standards at different categories of mental health establishments under the Mental Healthcare Act.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Centre to inform it by February 5, 2021 the status with regard to publication of the regulations.

"Take a decision. Tell us how much time it will take," the bench said after the counsel for the central government told the court that the regulations have been sent for publication.

The court was hearing the plea by advocate and mental health activist Gaurav Kumar Bansal who has said that a similar plea filed by him earlier was disposed of by the high court by directing the Centre to treat it as a representation and take a decision on it as expeditiously as possible and practicable.

However, till date the central government has not notified the minimum standards, he has said in the petition.

His petition has contended that under the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017 the minimum standards were to be notified within 18 months of commencement of the statute.

The high court on October 12 had directed the Centre to treat Bansal's earlier similar plea as a representation and to decide it in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case as expeditiously as possible and practicable.

The direction had come after the central government said the draft minimum standards are ready and would be published/notified as soon as they are finalised.

In his latest plea, Bansal has said there are many establishments in the country which claim they can cure or treat mentally ill people through Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy.

"However, these establishments never register themselves with the Central Mental Health Authority or State Mental Health Authority as required under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

"Since till date respondent 2 (Delhi government) has neither issued any notification prescribing minimum standards for such establishments nor has clarified whether such establishments shall be treated as mental health establishments, persons with mental illness are finding it difficult to approach such entities," the petition has claimed.

He has also said in his petition that under the Act, every person has the right to make an 'advance directive' which specifies how he/she, suffering from any mental illness, wishes to be cared for and treated or not treated.

However, the regulations for specifying the manner of making the 'advance directive' have also not been notified, the plea has claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Mental Healthcare Act mental health establishments
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp