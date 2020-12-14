STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC slams CBSE for 'anti-student attitude', treating students as enemies

The single judge had said that like regular students, those who appeared for improvement exams would also be entitled to avail the scores as per the assessment scheme.

Published: 14th December 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Students

While other exams were held as per schedule, the Business Studies exam was cancelled due to the lockdown. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday rapped the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for its “anti-student attitude”, saying it was “treating students as enemies” by dragging them all the way to the Supreme Court in certain matters.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan made the observation while hearing a plea moved by the Board challenging a single judge order, which said the CBSE’s reassessment scheme for students whose board exams got cancelled due to Covid-19 would apply to improvement candidates also.

“We don’t like this anti-student attitude of the CBSE. You are dragging students all the way to the Supreme Court. Should they be studying or going to court? We should start imposing costs on the CBSE.’   

“They are treating students as enemies,” the bench added. 

The bench further said that if the scheme applies to all improvement students, “what is the harm in it?” 

The single-judge had held on August 14 that the scheme approved by the Supreme Court for assessing students due to cancellation of the CBSE exams in light of Covid will also apply to students, who appeared for improvement examinations as they are equal victims of the pandemic.

“There is no earthshaking emergency for you to come to court now all guns blazing,” the bench said, adding that the CBSE should have gone to the apex court for a clarification, instead of dragging students to court.’’ 

The single judge had said that like regular students, those who appeared for improvement exams would also be entitled to avail the scores as per the assessment scheme or appear for the optional exam held by the CBSE.

The August 14 order had come on a plea by a student who appeared in the CBSE class 12 exams held in February-March last year and secured 95.25 per cent.

Thereafter, to improve his score, he dropped one year and decided to reappear in Accountancy, English Core, Economics and Business Studies for an improvement examination this year. 

While other exams were held as per schedule, the Business Studies exam was cancelled due to the lockdown.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court CBSE CBSE Exams COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp