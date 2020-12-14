STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCD protest: Mayors start 'running offices' from streets outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

The three mayors have claimed that Rs 13,000 crore is due to the North, South and East corporations from the Delhi government.

Mayors stage protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house.

Mayors stage protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house. (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mayors of the BJP-led three municipal corporations on Monday started "running their offices" from the streetsides outside the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, as they continued their protest to demand release of funds "due to the civic bodies".

The dharna by the municipal leaders seeking release of funds entered its eighth day as they refused to budge.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said files are being brought to him by officials for signing, adding that the "camp office" began at 11.30 AM on Monday.

South Delhi Mayor Anamika and East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain too started "running their offices" from the road sides at the protest venue.

Posters bearing "Mayor of NDMC', were pasted on a mattress on which Prakash and other civic leaders sat under a temporary 'shamiana' (tent) that has been erected outside the CM House in Civil Lines area.

On Friday, in a joint press conference, the three mayors had decided to "run offices" from the protest site from Monday onwards.

On Thursday, they had also held a joint press conference at the sit-in site and said the protest "will continue democratically so that we can pay salaries to corporation employees on time".

The three mayors have claimed that Rs 13,000 crore is due to the North, South and East corporations from the Delhi government.

The AAP has hit back, saying "Even the mayors of BJP-ruled MCD know that their protest is only an excuse by their high-command to harass CM Arvind Kejriwal and distract from the issue of nationwide farmers protests".

On Saturday, the three mayors and other senior civic leaders had beaten 'thaalis' to protest.

