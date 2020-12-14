STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Those calling protesting farmers 'anti-nationals' should go to Pakistan: AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Reacting to Chadha's comments, Delhi BJP spokesperson Virender Babbar said everybody supports farmers, including the BJP.

Published: 14th December 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and spokesperson Raghav Chadha Monday said whoever is calling the farmers protesting against the new agriculture-marketing laws as "anti-nationals" are themselves against the country, and they should go to Pakistan.

The AAP MLA said there are some people referring to the agitating farmers, who are the country's food-providers, as "anti-nationals".

"I want to tell those people calling the farmers as anti-national that you are the ones who are anti-nationals and you should go to Pakistan. They have no place in India," Chadha said.

ALSO READ | Fast wherever you are, Delhi CM Kejriwal tells people to back farmers

Reacting to Chadha's comments, Delhi BJP spokesperson Virender Babbar said everybody supports farmers, including the BJP.

"Chadha should tell what would you call those who talk about killing the prime minister and demand the release of people arrested under sedition charge," Babbar said.

Several Union ministers have repeatedly alleged that the farmers' protests have been hijacked by Maoists, Leftists and anti-national elements, a charge denied by the farmers' union leaders spearheading the agitation.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his anguish over the issue, saying that some Central ministers and BJP leaders were labelling protesting farmers as "traitors and anti-nationals".

ALSO READ | Farmers' stir: Several Delhi border points closed, police ask motorists to take alternative routes

"I want to ask them, if so many ex-servicemen, sportspersons of national and international level, singers and celebrities, lawyers and traders supporting and joining the farmers, are all anti-national?" he questioned.

The farmers have been camping at several border points of Delhi for close to three weeks now against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

The three farm laws have been projected by the Central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest Farmers agitation Raghav Chaddha AAP Pakistan
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp