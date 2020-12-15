Apprise about steps taken so far for air quality in two days: SC tells Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted two days to the Centre to file an affidavit about the working of the new ordinance, which was brought to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

A bench headed by CJI S A Bobde slated the matter for further hearing later this week.

Additional SG Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said air pollution figures are much better now and sought two days to file the affidavit on steps taken by the committee.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing for petitioner Aditya Dubey who filed a plea against stubble burning, told the court that government had come out with an ordinance and constituted a committee of four members to monitor stubble burning.

The committee has not done anything and pollution will return again next year, Singh said.

The Centre had informed that an ordinance has been brought in to deal with pollution.