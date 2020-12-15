Delhi government pushes project to turn city roads 'like Europe'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: By 2023, Delhiites — especially the pedestrians and cyclists — will hope to enjoy world-class level roads as AAP government has appointed a consultant for the redesigning of 540 kilometres of national capital’s roads on the lines of European cities.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a review meeting with the Public Works Department officials on the road redesigning project and directed them to remove all obstacles to redesign the identified roads. PWD Minister Satyendar Jain was also present.

Kejriwal said that the process of designing the roads should be done in a swift manner and the project should be completed within the stipulated deadline.

“The process of appointing a consultant for the redesigning of roads has been completed. The consultant is responsible for preparing and submitting a Detailed Project Report (DPR) by February 2021, based on which the tenders will be given and the operations to design the 540 km of roads will begin by June 2021,” said Kejriwal.

The CM also said that the process of the DPR should be completed as soon as possible for the rapid progress of the project as it needs to be completed in two years. The deadline for redesigning the stretch is early 2023.

The redesigning and streetscaping will be done on the 100 feet wide roads. Currently, redesigning of nine most congested stretches of Delhi was approved in November 2019 on a pilot basis. Chandni Chowk is the first to be redeveloped under this initiative.

The development of these roads will be on the lines of the Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and the construction company will take care of the maintenance for 15 years.Under this road redesigning initiative, the uneven roads will be made even, and roads will be widened to remove bottlenecks.

There will be measured and planned spaces for vehicles, non-motorised vehicles, footpaths, and side-lanes.

The footpaths will be widely mapped to an average of 10 feet for the convenience of the pedestrians. These footpaths will be redesigned and reconstructed as per a standard height for the convenience of the physically handicapped, said the official.

Besides, greenery, the re-harvesting system will be implemented in the sewer drains. Separate space will be created for planting trees on the sides of the footpaths.

“Not even an inch of the surface of any road or roadside will be left uncovered, in order to ensure that there is no dust on the roads,” said an official.

