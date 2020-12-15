STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC restrains AIIMS nurses from continuing with strike

The court restrained the nurses from going on strike till further orders after AIIMS said it was considering the grievances of the union.

Published: 15th December 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 09:03 PM

AIIMS nurses strike

Members of nursing staff at AIIMS take part in a protest during their indefinite strike over the long-standing demands in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the nurses union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing with their indefinite strike over some long-pending demands, including those regarding the Sixth Central Pay Commission and against contractual appointments.

Justice Navin Chawla passed the order on a plea moved by AIIMS against the strike by the nurses who went on the agitation from December 14 afternoon.

The court restrained the nurses from going on strike till further orders after AIIMS said it was considering the grievances of the union.

It also issued notice to the nurses union and listed the matter for hearing in January 2021.

AIIMS told the court that in view of the prevailing pandemic if the strike continued the hospital would come to a stand still which would be not in public interest as it is a COVID-19 facility as well.

