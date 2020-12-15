Despite gloom, 341 engineering students get full-time placements

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A student of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University of Woman (IGDTUW) has landed a job offer of Rs 59.45 lakh by Google-India. Jap Leen Kaur Jolly bagged the highest annual CTC package.

There are around 475 final year students registered in science and technological courses, of which 341 have got full-time offers from Indian and global biggies in the placement season.

Five students from the university have chosen Google Software Internship. While Atlassian came for the first time and hired nine students with the highest annual package of Rs 51.5 lakh — the highest from any university in India this season, said university officials.Microsoft Indian Development Centre (IDC) has offered 20 fulltime and 40 summer internships-2021.

“The placement season started on a high note with more than 55 per cent of the current Full time Equivalent (FTE) offers being above Rs 14 lakh and a commendable increase in the number of pre-placement offers,” said, Dr Jasdeep Dhalova, Dean Academic Affairs and training placement officer of IGDTUW.

“We are happy that companies are coming forward to hire our students with good package offers despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This shows the promise and reputation that the students have built for the University. This year many companies like Atlassian, Bank of New York, Morgan Stanley and various others have partnered with us,” said Dhalova.

Besides, the final year students, about 203 internship offers, including summer internship as well as six-month internship, have been bagged by the third year students.

“Our girls have shown exemplary performance in the campus drives which were conducted during the pandemic season. IGDTUW students, faculty and staff expect that this trend continues throughout the placement season and companies continue to reiterate the ever- increasing confidence the industry places in IGDTUW,” said Dr Amrita Dev, Vice Chancellor, IGDTUW.

Looking at the present market scenario and market requirement, the university has also launched a new under graduate (UG) course this year -- Computer Science-Artificial Intelligence (CSE-AI). “The university is expecting a rise in placement numbers due to the increase in intake in the coming months,” said Dev.

Multi-talented student gets heftiest package

Jap Leen Kaur Jolly, who is the director at Woman Who Code Delhi, got the highest package. Boasting many feathers in her cap, the BTech student also part of the winning team for Smart India Hackathon 2019.