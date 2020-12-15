STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Haryana yet to release its quota of water into Yamuna: Delhi Jal Board VC Raghav Chadha

​The normal level of the Yamuna near the Wazirabad pond should be 674.50 feet, but it has dropped to 672.20 feet, which is 'alarming', the DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha said.

Published: 15th December 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Monday said the water level of the Yamuna has been falling continuously, but the Haryana government is yet to take any concrete action despite several reminders. 

“The continuous fall in the level of the Yamuna is a matter of grave concern. We’ve been requesting the Haryana government for their cooperation, and hope to come to an amicable solution,” he said in a statement. 

“For the last one week, the water level of the Yamuna has been falling continuously. Despite notifying the officers of the Haryana Irrigation Department on a daily basis, no concrete action has been taken to restore normalcy,” Chadha said. 

​The normal level of the Yamuna near the Wazirabad pond should be 674.50 feet, but it has dropped to 672.20 feet, which is “alarming”, the DJB vice chairman said.

“It is likely to affect the water production at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants (WTPs). These WTPs supply drinking water to Central, North, West and South Delhi,” he said.

The matter has been brought to the notice of the officials of the Upper Yamuna River Board as well, Chadha said.

“Delhi faces a raw water problem every two weeks. This is either due to less flow in the Yamuna, Delhi Sub Branch/Carrier Lined Channels or due to the discharge of polluted water in the river, which affects water production,” he said.

He said that the increase in ammonia levels is another cause for worry. 

“Haryana discharges huge amounts of untreated effluents into the Yamuna, causing the ammonia levels to rise,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghav Chadha Delhi Jal Board Yamuna River
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp