Mayors' protest only 'drama and dirty politics', alleges Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said that the three protesting mayors sitting outside the office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, are doing “drama and dirty politics”.

Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Desperate BJP has attacked the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, completely blocked the house of Chief Minister and also the Delhi Police under the BJP is continuously harassing the AAP MLAs. We are daily exposing the corruption of the BJP but they have no courage to face these allegations or to respond.”.

Several BJP workers and three mayors have been protesting outside the residence of CM demanding that Delhi government releases pending MCD funds.

​ALSO READ | MCD protest: Mayors start 'running offices' from streets outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence

The AAP which has been taking on the BJP, plans to unseat the party which has been in power for the last 14 years in civic bodies.

Bhardwaj said, “The Aam Aadmi Party has also exposed a scam of Rs 2,500 crore which is a scam much bigger than the Commonwealth game scam. This is the biggest scam in the history of Delhi but the BJP has not responded to this matter as well.”

“On one side the mayors of the BJP-ruled MCD are sitting outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and enjoying there but on the other side the commissioners of the BJP ruled-MCD are on leave for the last 15 days. They have left the MCD to the gods.”

The AAP also has hit back, saying “Even the mayors of BJP-ruled MCD know that their protest is only an excuse by their high-command to harass Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and distract from the issue of nationwide farmers protests.”