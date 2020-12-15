MCD protest outside Kejriwal's residence: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel meets mayors

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday met the mayors of Delhi's three municipal corporations, who are protesting outside the Chief Minister's residence, to demand release of funds "due to the civic bodies".

From Monday morning, the three mayors had started "running their offices" from the street sides.

The dharna by the municipal leaders seeking release of funds entered its ninth day as they refused to budge.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said, "Former Union minister Vijay Goel visited us at the protest site and extended his support to us".

Prakash, South Delhi Mayor Anamika and East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain, all three had started signing files from the road sides at the protest venue.

Posters bearing "Mayor of NDMC" were pasted on a mattress on which Prakash and other civic leaders sat under a temporary tent that has been erected outside the CM House in the Civil Lines area.

On Thursday, they had held a joint press conference at the sit-in site and said, the protest "will continue democratically, so that we can pay salaries to corporation employees on time".

The three mayors have claimed that Rs 13,000 crore in total is due to the North, South and East corporations from the Delhi government.

The AAP has hit back, saying, "Even the mayors of BJP-ruled MCD know that their protest is only an excuse by their high-command to harass CM Arvind Kejriwal and distract from the issue of nationwide farmers protests."

On Saturday, the three mayors and other senior civic leaders had beaten 'thaalis' to protest.