Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court acquits 36 foreigners of all charges

The court had also discharged eight foreign nationals from six countries of all charges under which they were charge-sheeted in the absence of any record or any credible material against them.

Published: 15th December 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted 36 foreigners charged with attending a Tablighi Jamaat congregation and disobeying the government guidelines issued in wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. 

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg acquitted the foreigners from 14 countries of all charges.
The court had on August 24 framed charges against the foreigners under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act, 1897. 

The charges were also framed under Disaster Management Act, 2005. 

However, they were discharged for the offences under section 14 (1) (b) (violation of visa norms) of Foreigners Act, sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of IPC. 

The court had also discharged eight foreign nationals from six countries of all charges under which they were charge-sheeted in the absence of any record or any credible material against them. 

The foreigners were charge-sheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here at Nizamuddin area allegedly in violation of visa norms, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

(With PTI inputs)

