Ashoka Emblem to be installed atop Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Republic Day

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This Republic Day, the Delhi Vidhan Sabha will be crowned with India’s national symbol with the installation of a six-feet-high bronze Ashoka Emblem atop the building.

The emblem will be installed on a four-feet pillar on the top of the assembly building at Old Secretariat in Civil Lines.

According to a senior official, the project is being monitored by the Speaker of Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel. “The speaker wanted to install the Ashoka Emblem at Vidhan Sabha for a very long time but it was delayed due to various obstacles. It is the symbol of authority of government.

With its motto Satyameva Jayate -- it will also give a message to the leaders, officials and people to respect our constitution and focus on their responsibility and duties,” said a senior official.

Officials also added that the government wanted to inaugurate the Ashoka Emblem on November 26 to mark the Constitution Day.

However, the tender process was delayed by the implementing agency Public Works Department (PWD) owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The tender process is now complete and construction work has started. We hope the agency completes the work on time without delay. We are planning to inaugurate the statue on January 26 i.e the Republic Day -- the day when the constitution came into force and also when the Ashoka Emblem was adopted,” said the official.

While the emblem will be made of bronze/gunmetal with an approximate weight of 450 to 500 kg, the pillar will weigh about 250 to 300 kg. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 33.92 lakh.