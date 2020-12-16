STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ashoka Emblem to be installed atop Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Republic Day

While the emblem will be made of bronze/gunmetal with an approximate weight of 450 to 500 kg, the pillar will weigh about 250 to 300 kg and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 33.92 lakh.

Published: 16th December 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ashoka Emblem

The emblem will be installed on a four-feet pillar on the top of the assembly building at Old Secretariat in Civil Lines. (Photo | Government Of India)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This Republic Day, the Delhi Vidhan Sabha will be crowned with India’s national symbol with the installation of a six-feet-high bronze Ashoka Emblem atop the building.  

The emblem will be installed on a four-feet pillar on the top of the assembly building at Old Secretariat in Civil Lines. 

According to a senior official, the project is being monitored by the Speaker of Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel. “The speaker wanted to install the Ashoka Emblem at Vidhan Sabha for a very long time but it was delayed due to various obstacles. It is the symbol of authority of government. 

With its motto Satyameva Jayate -- it will also give a message to the leaders, officials and people to respect our constitution and focus on their responsibility and duties,” said a senior official. 

Officials also added that the government wanted to inaugurate the Ashoka Emblem on November 26 to mark the Constitution Day. 

However, the tender process was delayed by the implementing agency Public Works Department (PWD) owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“The tender process is now complete and construction work has started. We hope the agency completes the work on time without delay. We are planning to inaugurate the statue on January 26 i.e the Republic Day -- the day when the constitution came into force and also when the Ashoka Emblem was adopted,” said the official. 

While the emblem will be made of bronze/gunmetal with an approximate weight of 450 to 500 kg, the pillar will weigh about 250 to 300 kg. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 33.92 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Vidhan Sabha Republic Day Ashoka Emblem
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp