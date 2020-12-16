Congress leaders protest near BJP office against 'anti-farmer' laws

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday held a demonstration near headquarters of the BJP seeking revocation of the three new farm laws.

Leading the protesters, Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said if the farm laws are implemented in the present form, agricultural sector in the country will be controlled by big corporates.

“The anti-farmer Acts will crush the farm sector across the country and hurt farmers interests,” he said.

Former Union minister Krishna Tirath, vice presidents of Delhi Congress — Abhishek Dutt, Mudit Aggarwal, Shivani Chopra and Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan participated in the protest.

Accusing the Central government of ignoring farmers’ interest, Dhawan said insensitivity of the Narendra Modi Government towards the farmers was clearly evident from the fact that despite the death of several farmers protesting against the laws, the Centre is unmoved.

“It’s not easy to be on roads for months leaving families and homes behind. Our food soldiers who comprise 80% of this country need to be heard.” Dhawan said.

Kumar alleged that these laws will hand over the farm sector to the corporates on a platter, who will then decide the purchase and selling prices of farm produce with an eye on their own profit margins.