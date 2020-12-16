STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Congress leaders protest near BJP office against 'anti-farmer' laws

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday held a demonstration near headquarters of the BJP seeking revocation of the three new farm laws.

Published: 16th December 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders protest near BJP office against 'anti-farmer' laws

Congress workers protest against the farm laws outside BJP HQ. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday held a demonstration near headquarters of the BJP seeking revocation of the three new farm laws. 

Leading the protesters, Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said if the farm laws are implemented in the present form, agricultural sector in the country will be controlled by big corporates.

“The anti-farmer Acts will crush the farm sector across the country and hurt farmers interests,” he said.

Former Union minister Krishna Tirath, vice presidents of Delhi Congress — Abhishek Dutt, Mudit Aggarwal, Shivani Chopra and Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan participated in the protest. 

Accusing the Central government of ignoring farmers’ interest, Dhawan said insensitivity of the Narendra Modi Government towards the farmers was clearly evident from the fact that despite the death of several farmers protesting against the laws, the Centre is unmoved. 

“It’s not easy to be on roads for months leaving families and homes behind. Our food soldiers who comprise 80% of this country need to be heard.” Dhawan said.

Kumar alleged that these laws will hand over the farm sector to the corporates on a platter, who will then decide the purchase and selling prices of farm produce with an eye on their own profit margins.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi BJP Delhi Congress Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp