Delhi: 239 defaulters fined for not having high-security vehicle registration plate

BJP requested L-G Anil Baijal to direct the transport department to postpone the drive for at least six months.

Published: 16th December 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

There are over 300 dealers working with about 2,500 bookings every day. (Express Illustration)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The enforcement wing of Delhi’s Transport Department has issued 239 challans on day one of the enforcement drive against those not having High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP). 

The fine for not having HSRP affixed to the vehicles is Rs 5,500. The enforcement wing collected fines of approximately Rs 13.14 lakh on the first day of the drive. Delhi Government has last month made HSRP and colour-coded fuel stickers mandatory for every vehicle. It has also launched home delivery of these plates and stickers. 

The challans were largely issued in Wazirpur, Saket, Shastri Park, Paschim Vihar, Dwarka, Raj Ghat, Talkatora Stadium, Akshardham Temple, Delhi Cantt, Peera Garhi, Pusa, Shahadara Exchange, Preet Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Ridge Road, Malai Mandir/RK Puran and Metro Station East areas.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP on Tuesday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal seeking his intervention against the challan drive. The party requested the L-G to direct the transport department to postpone the drive for at least six months. The drive has created a panic among vehicle owners as only a few citizens managed to get the HSRP, said the BJP. 

“Delhi has 20 lakh four-wheelers and 40 lakh two-wheelers who need to get these high security number plates installed or register their applications. Unfortunately, the website of Rosmerta, which make these plates, is weak and takes hardly a couple of thousand applications per day,” BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said. 

According to Rosmerta Technologies, around 1 lakh bookings have been made till date and more than 70,000 vehicles have got the HSRP. There are over 300 dealers working with about 2,500 bookings every day. 

