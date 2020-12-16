Delhi shivers at 4 degree Celsius, Capital experiences 'early cold wave'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday as the temperature dipped to 4.1° Celsius, lowest this season so far. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), icy winds blowing from the snow-covered western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down.

“Cold wave conditions to exist at a few places and cold day with severe cold wave at isolated pockets will be seen,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Director, IMD.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10° C or below and is 4.5 degrees below normal for two consecutive days. But according to IMD, for small areas, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria are fulfilled even for a day.

At 4.1° C, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was five degrees below normal. The lowest was recorded at Jafarpur, where the mercury dipped to 3.6° C. The Ayanagar and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded a minimum of 4° C and 4.2° C respectively.

The temperature is likely to drop further to 3° C on Wednesday. For the next two days, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18° C.

​Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said, “Sharp drop to 5°C below normal was on the predicted lines and amounts to cold wave conditions over Delhi set in rather early in the season.”

Never has in the last decade or even more the minimum temperature in Delhi plunged below 5°C in the first fortnight of December, it said. In 2015, 2016 and 2017, the lowest temperature for the month was 5.0°C (20 December), 6.6°C (19 December) and 6.3°C (24 December), respectively.